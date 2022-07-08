Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACCYY shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accor from €35.50 ($36.98) to €36.40 ($37.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($38.54) to €32.00 ($33.33) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.50 ($39.06) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Accor has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.88.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

