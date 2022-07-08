BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $67.10 Average PT from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. BCE has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

