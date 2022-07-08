Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

