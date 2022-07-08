Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) PT Lowered to €74.00

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €93.00 ($96.88) to €74.00 ($77.08) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEDFF. UBS Group began coverage on Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aedifica from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Aedifica from €141.50 ($147.40) to €132.50 ($138.02) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get Aedifica alerts:

AEDFF opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $96.25 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.