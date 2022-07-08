Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -164.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

