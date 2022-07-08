Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) PT Lowered to €65.00

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €68.00 ($70.83) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMADY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

