Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Price Target Cut to €65.00

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($72.92) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amundi from €89.00 ($92.71) to €65.00 ($67.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amundi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.76.

Get Amundi alerts:

OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. Amundi has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.