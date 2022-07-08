AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to C$35.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. AltaGas has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.