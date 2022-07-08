AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Increased to C$35.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. AltaGas has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

