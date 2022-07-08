Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.25

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIAFF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.