Allworth Financial LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,366,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,445,000 after buying an additional 287,388 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3,423.4% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 236,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 229,953 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

