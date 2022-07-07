Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,366,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 287,388 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3,423.4% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 236,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 229,953 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

