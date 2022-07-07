First Pacific Financial Invests $1.85 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $352.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
