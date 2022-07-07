Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

