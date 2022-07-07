Orcam Financial Group Acquires 215 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orcam Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

