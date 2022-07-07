Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $482.61 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.59 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $542.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

