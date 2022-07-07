Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

