Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 567,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,652,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 146,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 108,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

