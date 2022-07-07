Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $275.94 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.71.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

