Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

