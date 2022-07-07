Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Comcast by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 21,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Comcast stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

