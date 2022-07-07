Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,470 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the period.
Shares of VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.67.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
