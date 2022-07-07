Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 1,147 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,547,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.07 and a 200 day moving average of $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

