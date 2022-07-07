S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.93.

SPGI stock opened at $349.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.