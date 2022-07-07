PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.