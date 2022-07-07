Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.