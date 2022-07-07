Allworth Financial LP Sells 387 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $150.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

