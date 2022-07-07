Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 158 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $173.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.96 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

