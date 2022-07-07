Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 72 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

