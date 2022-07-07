Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $425.89 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.97 and a 200-day moving average of $417.05.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

