Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 40.7% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 370.7% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 14,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

