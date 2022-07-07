Menard Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.9% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $515.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $483.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.49 and its 200 day moving average is $493.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

