Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 13,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.57 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.