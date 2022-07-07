Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.