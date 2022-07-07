Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 819 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $49.90 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.

