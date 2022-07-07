Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after acquiring an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,690,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,010,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

