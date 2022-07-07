PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

