Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $60.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

