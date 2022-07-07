Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.77 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average is $227.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

