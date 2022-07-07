Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lifted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $205.35 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

