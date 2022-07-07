Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.07 and its 200-day moving average is $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

