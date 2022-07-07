Private Ocean LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $64.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

