Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 179.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $320.17 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $311.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

