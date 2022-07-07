The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $15,646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $306.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $990.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.29.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

