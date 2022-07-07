Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $696,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 404,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $77,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

