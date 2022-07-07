Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

