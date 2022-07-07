Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 542 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

APD stock opened at $237.22 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

