Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

