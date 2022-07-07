Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $695.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $734.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $882.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.