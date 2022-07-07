Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 9,970 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 168,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

