Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 14,679 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $68,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.13 and its 200 day moving average is $148.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

